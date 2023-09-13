(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Fire Department plans another upgrade to its vehicle fleet.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the solicitation of bids for a new fire pumper/tanker truck. Fire Chief Justin Marshall says the new apparatus will replace a 2019 Peterbilt rural tanker truck that was inadequate for firefighting, and recently sold by the city.
"We recently sold the 2019 tanker that basically wasn't a fire truck," said Marshall. "For a lack of a better term, it had a design flaw for what was needed."
Funding from the old truck's sale's proceeds, plus rural township fees and a portion of the general obligation loan notes of up to $3 million approved by the council Tuesday night will cover the new truck's cost, estimated at up to $460,000. Among other things, Marshall says the new truck would provide more water capacity.
"The current truck we have for rural (firefighting), we would upgrade the current truck from 1,000 gallons to 2,000," he said. "The beauty of that would be a crew of four firefighters plus the driver on that truck would have an extra thousand gallons to start knocking that fire down immediately. Then, we have another 3,000 gallons coming behind it."
Marshall says the time is right to purchase the truck now before an anticipated price increase. In addition, the council approved an agreement between the city and Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus to market and advertise the sale of the existing aerial truck. Marshall anticipates the new aerial vehicle's arrival in January.