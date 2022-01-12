(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is getting a new fire truck--eventually.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved a bid from Reliant Fire Apparatus, Incorporated of Slinger, Wisconsin for a Pierce aerial fire truck, with a chassis and aerial progress payment option totaling more than $1.4 million. The council's action followed a recommendation by a fire department committee, which examined two bids for the new truck. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall told the council the committee spent numerous hours pouring over details before making the recommendation.
"It's a bigger project than just going out, and picking up a pickup on a lot, or something," said Marshall. "This will last us 20-to-25 years. So, this was a very methodical group. They think out things well, and try to get the biggest bang for the buck, for lack of terms."
Marshall, however, says the new fire truck's delivery may take well over a year, due to supply issues associated with COVID-19.
"Normally, in the perfect world, it's usually nine months to a year," he said. "With this large of a truck, and the world we're living in now with COVID, and some of the supply and demand issues, the turnaround is about 16-to-17 months now."
Marshall says service locations were among the deciding factors in the truck's purchase. He says Lincoln and Des Moines are the likely locations for repairs.
"A lot of places--like the other bidder--said they can send a service tech down," said Marshall. "I've been around a lot--most of us have. Usually when that happens, it winds up going to a shop, because they're pretty limited as to what they can do. It's just such a big piece of equipment. If we went with the other competitor's bid, we would have to take it to Minnesota--which is a jaunt. That was another big deciding factor."
The truck's purchase followed action taken in December, when the council approved general obligation loan notes to cover the city's portion of the payment. The council's resolution included the city-backed loan not exceeding $1 million after the council also accepted a USDA grant of $500,000 in September to assist in purchasing the new truck. Plans call for the new vehicle to replace the current aerial truck that is nearly 20 years old, and is outdated.