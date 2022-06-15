(Shenandoah) -- Monetary donations are rolling in for Shenandoah's annual fireworks program Independence Day weekend.
During Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting, members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and three area businesses--Community First Credit Union, Sorensen Auto Plaza and Little Waite Lanes--presented a $1,500 donation to the city and Shenandoah's American Legion Post #88 to help defray the costs of the July 2 fireworks display at Sportsman's Park. In presenting the donation, Forum President Natalie Kirsch called on local residents to chip in with the event's costs.
"These donations can be dropped off or mailed to the fireworks account at the First National Bank in Shenandoah," said Kirsch. "We can't thank our partners here tonight enough to raise some much-needed funds for the city of Shenandoah and American Legion Post #88, and we can't wait to see everybody at Star Spangled Shenandoah."
American Legion Post Commander Charlie Spencer says he appreciates the community's support.
"I want to thank the whole community for chipping in on this," said Spencer. "This is what makes this whole deal work. And, I am very happy to say we have volunteers to help this year. You have no idea how big of a job it really is to do this. It is unbelievable the amount of work."
In an earlier interview, Forum member Mace Hensen announced that Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray is working with the legion and coordinating a team of volunteers for this year's fireworks show. Plans call for the fireworks to climax the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration taking place that same day at Priest Park.