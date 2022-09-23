(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Shenfest activities climax with a solemn, patriotic ceremony.
More than a thousand flags will be destroyed in a flag retirement ceremony Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sportsman's Park north of the National Guard Armory. Shenandoah's American Legion #88 sponsors the ceremony. Legion Spokesman Dennis Nance tells KMA News the flags are retired by incineration.
"We have a metal rack that we place the flags upon," said Nance. "Then, they are incinerated. This is the way that it is done officially. Then, we have a special ceremony that the color guard performs. We bring the flags up, and then they are incinerated. There's some vernacular that they we go over. Sometimes, we have a speaker system for the public that is watching. But, it's a very patriotic ceremony that we use to officially retire the flags of our country."
Nance says old flags are collected in disposal boxes located at Shenandoah's Hy-Vee store and the Old Armory, as well as in Sidney, Farragut and Essex.
"People place the flags in these receptacles," he said. "Charlie Spencer is the one that's in charge of going and getting them. We collect them through the year, take them over to the Legion post. We try to have a ceremony once a year."
Nance says volunteers are needed to place the flags on the rack Saturday afternoon at 3:30.
"That's quite a job taking these flags," said Nance. "They're a lot heavier than they look, and we could use as many people as people that want to come and help."
Usually held prior to Shenandoah's Independence Day fireworks show, the ceremony takes place during Shenfest for this year only.