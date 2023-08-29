(Shenandoah) -- A local food pantry is holding a household item drop-off event early next month.
On Saturday, September 9th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Shenandoah Food Pantry is holding a drive-through drop-off event. Those wishing to participate can bring their items to the back entrance of the pantry at 1209 5th Avenue in Shenandoah. Gigi DeSa works with the food pantry. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, DeSa says they are looking for various household items for their potential clients during the event.
"It's a perfect time for some fall cleaning," she said. "And we're looking for pots and pans, crockpots, tupperware, rubber made products, puzzles and books, children's toys, children's books, kitchen utensils, everyday plates and silverware, purses and wallets, costume jewelry, sheets, pillowcases, and blankets."
DeSa says they attempt to do a similar drive twice a year. While handing out food to those in need is still their number one priority, DeSa adds that household items have also been a common need for their clients.
"Clients were coming in and asking us, 'do you have a hot plate, or a coat for my child, or do you every get plates in or silverware,'" said DeSa. "So, Jeannine (Liljedahl) and I talked about it and it brought to our attention of maybe trying to stock these items for when families do come through."
DeSa says they have seen several families come through the pantry, ranging from individuals who have been displaced overnight to others escaping a domestic abuse situation with their children.
Jeannine Liljedahl is the Shenandoah Food Pantry President. Liljedahl says the pantry always appreciates any donation but adds there are a few other particular needs between healthcare and food items.
"We've gotten pretty low on healthcare items, so a big need would be toothpaste and shampoo--we have lots of toothbrushes but no toothpaste," said Liljedahl. "On the food side of it, we're looking for green beans and corn, mandarin oranges, and jelly. Monetary donations are always welcome too, so that way we're able to buy by the case and get a little bit better price that way. However people can help is very appreciated."
General donations can be dropped off at the pantry during business hours on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9:15 to 11:30 and Wednesday evenings from 4 to 5:30. Meanwhile, monetary donations can be sent to the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, P-O Box 241, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601. For more information, call the pantry at 712-246-2093. You can hear the full interview with DeSa and Liljedahl below: