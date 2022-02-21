(Shenandoah) -- After a turbulent 2021, one local food pantry is settling back into its groove in the new year.
The Shenandoah Food Pantry is looking for new ways to expand its services and continue the old as it recaps what was a rollercoaster of a year, according to the food pantry's president, Jeannine Liljedahl. Liljedahl says the pantry's newer facility has allowed them to be more accessible to all community members who may need their services.
"It's handicap accessible, where our old location there were stairs, and we were able to stay there as long as we could because we were grandfathered in there," Liljedahl said. "But this is so much better, people with wheelchairs, people with walkers, just any kind of physical disability, it's easily accessible now. We got shopping carts that people actually push around the pantry, it's basically like a little grocery store."
Looking ahead, Liljedahl says the pantry puts together a list of top needs each month. As the end of February nears, she says there are multiple needs ranging from food to healthcare products.
"Mandarin oranges and pineapple, pork and beans, tuna and chicken helpers, macaroni and cheese, pudding and Jell-O mixes, hot chocolate and microwave popcorn, ramen noodles," Liljedahl said. "As you can see from that list so far, these don't have to be expensive things. Ramen noodles are really inexpensive and we really go through a lot of those."
Other products include toilet paper, shampoo, and bath soap. However, Liljedahl adds any donation is greatly appreciated.
Liljedahl says the pantry also accepts any clothing or items a person or family no longer needs. She says these items will be presented in a large storage room for clients to view and choose.
"We take lots of clothing, shoes, we have stuffed animals, lots of books which I think is really an important thing for everybody both adults and children, and lots of cookware," Liljedahl said. "We set it up seasonally, we just finished up Valentine's Day and we'll be going into St. Patrick's Day and then Easter. It's all displayed really nicely on tables, clients are welcome to come in and take whatever they can use, there's no limit and it's no cost at all to them."
Despite COVID-19 changing how the pantry operated along with supply crunches and inflation late in the year, Liljedahl says the pantry was still able to reach and assist a large number of individuals.
"We were able to help 917 referrals, and a referral is a family unit, so you can have one in your family, or you can have 10 in your family," Liljedahl said. "Then we break it down even more, and were able to help 1,716 adults and 828 children, and that was a total of 2,544 people."
General donations can be dropped off at the pantry during business hours Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9:15 to 11:30 and Wednesday evenings from 4:00 to 5:30, while monetary donations can be sent to the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, P-O Box 241, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601. For more information, call the pantry at 712-246-2093.