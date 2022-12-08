(Shenandoah) -- A significant increase in the number of clients at the Shenandoah Food Pantry has also increased its need for donations this holiday season.
That's according to Shenandoah Food Pantry President Jeannine Liljedahl, who tells KMA News that client numbers have continued to increase over the past few months and are nearly doubled from this time a year ago. While the winter months typically bring more individuals into the pantry, Liljedahl also attributes the increase to the likely lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people's pocketbooks in the region.
"You know the continuing price of groceries and the price of gas has started to go down a little, but it's still fairly high for our clients, and we always see an increase in clients in November and December with the holidays," said Liljedahl. "People are trying to get food so that they can provide a nice holiday meal for their families or lots of times they're trying to get some Christmas gifts, so they're short on funds for food."
She adds various financial aid programs related to COVID-19 wrapping up may also be contributing to the larger amount of clients.
Thus, the pantry is asking for as many donations as possible. While they welcome any food or healthcare donations, Liljedahl says that most canned foods are often in high demand.
"Any kind of canned vegetables and that'd be corn, peas, green beans, or any of those and the same goes for canned fruit," she said. "Canned fruit seems to be a little bit higher in price and we don't get quite as much of that donated. That would be like applesauce, mandarin oranges, pineapples, pears, peaches, and those kinds of things."
She says supply is also low right now for tuna and chicken helper meals, and any pasta is also a favorite for those using the pantry. Liljedahl adds that canned soups and chili are also in high demand during winter.
However, volunteer numbers have remained strong, with Liljedahl estimating 100 individuals assisting the pantry at any given time. Recently, she says several students from Shenandoah High School have offered their time.
"Seniors have to have 20 community service hours to graduate so we're seeing a lot of those high school seniors volunteering with us," Liljedahl explained. "That's really big because we have a lot of things that we don't have time for and they're able to pick that up and do those things for us."
With Christmas right around the corner, Liljedahl says they are gearing up to offer Christmas boxes to their clients to provide enough food to feed their families throughout the holiday season.
General donations can be dropped off at the pantry at 1209 5th Avenue in Shenandoah during business hours Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9:15 to 11:30 and Wednesday evenings from 4 to 5:30, while monetary donations can be sent to the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, P-O Box 241, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601. For more information, call the pantry at 712-246-2093.