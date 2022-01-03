(Shenandoah) -- After a successful 2021, the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah has plans for an encore in the new year.
A long list of new events are either planned or in the development stages for the organization in 2022. Natalie Kirsch, the forum group's president, discussed some of the planned events in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program. Kirsch says one activity set is the Second Annual Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration during Independence Day weekend. Last year's inaugural celebration took place July 3rd. July 2nd is the scheduled date for this year's activities at Priest Park.
"Our goal is to stick with a Saturday," said Kirsch, "because we're trying to boost retail business, as well. And, if we pick a Sunday, or an actual 4th of July, those businesses are going to be closed. That's why we chose the 3rd (in 2021)."
Additionally, Kirsch says holding the celebration July 2nd avoids a conflict with celebrations in other communities--namely New Market.
"We didn't want to compete with New Market and their celebration," she said, "give people lots of opportunities and things to do on such a busy weekend that they can stay local, they can share with our events, they can share with New Market's events and other communities that do things on the 4th of July."
Another event in the works is a custom motorcycle show and barbecue cookoff expected to take place in downtown Shenandoah in June.
"They're looking at having it a sanctioned event," said Kirsch, "where there are professional teams looking to come in and have a cookoff. There will also be local teams that will be participating. It's kind of a 'pros versus Joes' style."
Kirsch says the forum group also plans a Valentine's Day activity centered around women.
"We've got 'Galentine's Day' planned for early February," she said. "That is going to be a girls' day out event. We're looking at doing a soup-and-salad lunch, and different things to try and pamper, maybe include some vendors so that people can get their name out there, and find new people that, if you want a service and don't know where to go to, these are the people that you can go to."
Looking ahead to next Christmas, the forum group hopes to organize a young children's holiday shopping experience. In addition, the organization hopes to assist with the 2022 Shenfest celebration in any capacity.