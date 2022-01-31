(Shenandoah) -- Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah hint at a special event coming to the community this summer.
Forum officials plan a grand announcement and press conference next week for an "inaugural world-class event" planned for late July. The announcement takes place next Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. at Brown's Shoe Fit and 611 West Sheridan Avenue. In a press release, forum officials state the event will have residents dreaming of "K.C. style barbecued pork butts, ribs, chicken and brisket for the rest of this cold and frigid winter." Officials say the new event will involve and benefit most of the community's service clubs, churches and businesses. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program back in December, Forum President Natalie Kirsch says a cookoff was among the events planned by the organization in 2022.
"They're looking at having it a sanctioned event," said Kirsch, "where there are professional teams looking to come in and have a cookoff. There will also be local teams that will be participating. It's kind of a 'pros versus Joes' style."
Forum officials are also planning a second annual "Star Spangled Shenandoah" celebration on Saturday, July 2nd at Priest Park.