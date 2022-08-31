(Shenandoah) -- Officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah are paying tribute next month to its army of volunteers.
Recently, the Shenandoah City Council approved the forum's request for a street closure on Sheridan Avenue from Elm to Blossom Streets September 17 from 3-to-6 p.m. Mace Hensen co-chaired the forum's ShenDig Barbecue Competition committee. Hensen says plans call for a special celebration honoring volunteers who helped make last month's first-ever barbecue event in the city a success.
"We had over 125 volunteers for the Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition," said Hensen. "We think that is absolutely incredible."
The celebration includes food from Madwood Barbecue. Volunteers, sponsors and special guests are asked to stop by the blue canopy in front of Brown's Shoe Fit that evening to register and pick up a ticket for the dinner. Tickets are available at 4:30 p.m., followed by the meal at 5 p.m. Forum officials plan a special program at 5:30 p.m. to recognize volunteers and announce the dates for the 2023 ShenDig event.