(Shenandoah) -- From barbecue competitions, to 4th of July events to vendor fairs, the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah once again made its presence felt in 2022.
For its efforts, Shenandoah's Valley News recently made the organization's members its People of the Year in 2022. Forum committee members Stacy Truex and Amanda Schneiderman recapped the year just ending and looked ahead to 2023 in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Truex credits the forum's core committee members with its success last year.
"We have an amazing group of five people that are on our board," said Truex. "Everybody has their own specific talents and gifts that are all put out into the group. We all just blend together beautifly. We have great communication, and our main goal is to better the community in any way we can."
Truex also credits the forum's army of volunteers with the organization's impact--particularly with the highly-successful Shenanandoah ShenDig Barbecue Cookoff. Schneiderman says the inaugural event's success surprised the forum, itself.
"I think everybody was just a little bit stunned and overwhelmed by how large of an event it was," said Schneiderman. "I think everybody was expecting a couple of competitors, and things like that. But, I think everybody was impressed with the scale of the operation. But, the fact that we have so many positive comments from people who have done other competitions say wonderful things about the community and the organization of the event, I think that was just fantastic."
Planning continues for the 2023 ShenDig July 21st and 22nd at the Elks Lodge. Truex says few changes are expected for this year's cookoff.
"So, we want to keep it at 30 teams," said Truez. "But, we are adding events to the event. So, we are having a community-choice riboff is what we're going to do. Then, there's also other events we don't want to divulge quite yet, but it's going to be a lot of fun."
Forum members also plan another Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration Independence Day weekend, as well as a Shenfest Vendor Fair. Additional volunteers are always welcome. More information is available from the forum's Facebook page. The full interview with Stacy Truex and Amanda Schneiderman is available here: