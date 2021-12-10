(Shenandoah) -- Suffice to say, the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah made its presence felt in the community in 2021.
From special events to community meetings, the grassroots organization was active in numerous endeavors this year. Natalie Kirsch is the forum's president. Kirsch reflected on the group's achievements in the year coming to a close on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. Founded in 2019, Kirsch says the group's purpose was to revitalize and grow the community. She says the organization remains a work in progress.
"We had a book series that we did this summer," said Kirsch. "One of the books we read was '13 Ways to Kill Your Community.' A lot of the things in that book talk about it's a marathon, not a sprint. So, to try to say this year has determined where we're going in the future is probably unfair. I believe we've started off well, and we're planning to continue into the future."
One of more successful ventures for the group was the series of forums during the election campaign featuring candidates for the Shenandoah School Board, the Shenandoah City Council and Shenandoah's mayor's race, in which seven candidates vied to succeed the retiring Dick Hunt. Kirsch says community participation in the forums made the events a success.
"I think it just really gave people an opportunity to be present to see people in kind of a natural state," said Kirsch. "Over the air, you just hear their voices. You may see them if you do kind of like a livestream on the radio's website, but it just kind of gave people an opportunity to be involved. They submitted the questions, so that hopefully, the people of Shenandoah felt like their voices were being heard."
Forum members were also involved in Shenfest, sponsoring a special event with famed former Des Moines Register columnist Chuck Offenburger on community revitalization. Another activity was a series of "Meeting of the Minds" events involving community leaders, service group coordinators, political candidates and business owners. While saying the meetings are an ongoing process, Kirsch says they demonstrated the need for the city's leaders and organizations to work together.
"Our goal is never to fight against another organization," said Kirsch, "or hinder another organization. We're just looking to improve what we have, and hopefully, we can work together with other organizations to build Shenandoah."
Kirsch credits the forum's members for all the group's successes in 2021.
"The people that are willing to get together and make the things happen that we want to have happen in the community," she said. "We've had some people come up with some really great ideas, and then having the people willing to work to make them happen."
Among other things, the group hopes to expand upon its "Star Spangled Shenandoah" Independence Day event this year with another such celebration in July of 2022. You can hear the full interview with Natalie Kirsch here: