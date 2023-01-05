(Shenandoah) -- New Year's Day ushered in a new era for a longtime Shenandoah business.
Effective Sunday, the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home became the Wabash Funeral Chapel. Founded in 1951 by Fred Hackett Sr., Vaughn Livingston became the funeral home's director in 1983. Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased the business from Livingston three years ago, but kept the Hackett-Livingston moniker until this week. Staci Shearer is Wabash Memorial Chapel's funeral home director and general manager. Shearer tells KMA News the name change is part of a rebranding effort launched several months ago.
"With the sale of the funeral home three years ago this month," said Shearer, "we kind of thought that coming into the new year of 2023 would be a perfect time to introduce a new name to the community."
Shearer says the Wabash Memorial portion follows "inspirational moments and thoughts," and represents the peace and tranquillity of the Wabash Trace.
"Growing up here in southwest Iowa," she said, "one of the benefits to a smaller community is the trails and the access we have to so many wonderful outdoor activities. One of the things I really enjoy doing on my lunch hour or after work is walking on the Wabash Trace. I find it kind of very soothing and tranquil, peaceful looking in the spring when the trees start to bloom, and the wildflowers and in the fall when the leaves change. It's just a great time for reflection."
Shearer says "chapel" was added to the name to signify faith.
"I'm a part-time minister," said Shearer, "and faith is very important to me. It's an important part of what we do. And so, Wabash Memorial Chapel was born."
Additionally, the new name comes with the tag line, "you will not walk this journey alone."
"So, as you're walking through this path, as you're walking through this time of grief, it's important for us to remind the folks that we work with, is that we're walking this path right along with you," said Shearer. "It's not a step that you have to take by yourself, that we're here to guide you and support you."
Despite the new moniker, Shearer adds there will be no changes in the funeral home's services or personnel. The Riekens also own funeral homes in Oakland and Griswold.