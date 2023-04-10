(Shenandoah) -- Sparks from outdoor cooking caught a garage ablaze in Shenandoah over the weekend.
Shenandoah's Fire Department responded to a call at 312 West Street shortly after 3:20 p.m. Saturday. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News dry conditions and high winds contributed to the fire.
"The residents were doing some outdoor cooking," said Marshall. "Due to the dry conditions, some dry vegetation ignited. It started to creep up the side of the garage once it got to the corner. The strong winds from the southwest spread the fire rapidly. Thank goodness we were there in a short time. We were able to get that extinguished and get it knocked down fairly quickly before any extension and anything around there had happened."
Marshall says firefighters' quick action prevented flames from spreading to neighboring structures.
"There was a pretty tight proximity of other buildings," he said. "We would have been in danger from a heavy extension had we had not had a rapid response on that. The guys did a fantastic job of getting after it, and knocking it down."
Damage was limited to the garage's exterior walls, and portions of the roof and rafters. Firefighters were on the scene for just under an hour. The chief reminds us that outdoor grilling is permissible under Page County's continuing opening burning ban.
"Grills and outdoor smokers, they are not covered," said Marshall. "They are permissible. Fire pits are not (permissible), unless they are constructed of fire-resistant material, and covered by a one-inch grate. That is the only way that we're allowed to do that under recreational fires. We've been telling everybody pretty much not to (burn) when they call, even with the rainfall this (Monday) morning. With the forecast for the week, I don't foresee things getting any better for a while.
"The green grass is kind of deceiving. It's quite dry underneath there, and there's still a lot of fuel out there. I think we're just going to advise everybody to stay cautious," he added.
Page County's burn ban covers burning in all incorporated communities, as well as rural areas.