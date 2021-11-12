(Shenandoah) -- Acquisition of Shenandoah's golf course more than a year ago continues to pay dividends for the city.
Councilman Kim Swank, the city's liaison to the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board, summarized the golf course's just-concluded season at this week's Shenandoah City Council meeting. Back in February, 2020, the city entered into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop’s operations. Council members then approved the course's ownership transfer from the War Memorial Trust to the city in May of this year. Swank says figures for the course's 2021 season indicate a big membership increase.
"They ended the golf season with 191 members," said Swank, "which is up 120 from when we took it over. So, they've seen a lot of increase in that. Before, they didn't let you pay green fees. I'm sorry I didn't write the exact number down, but there were over 3,000 paying green fees out there this year."
And, Swank says not all of the golfers playing the course were from Shenandoah.
"It brought a lot of people from different communities," he said. "I guess there's been quite a few people coming from Omaha. It's good that it's been changed over to the city. I think it's been a really worthwhile project."
However, golfers will have to pay more for using the course in the future. Swank says the park and rec board recently approved the first membership fee increase in three years due to increasing expenses with fertilizer, lawn seed and fuel, among others.
"After a lot of discussion, they decided they wanted to raise it 2% for all memberships," said Swank. "That, that means if you paid $900 this year for a family membership, it's going to go up $18. There are also people that pay by the month for their membership. So, they're going to charge them a $60 flat fee to kind of offset the cost of who pays monthly. So that's kind of a fee that they worked out."
Though green fees will also increase by $2 to $26, Swank says Shenandoah's fees are still among the cheapest of area golf courses. He adds the course's golf course also saw brisk business this season--including beer sales.