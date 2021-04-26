(Shenandoah) -- Full ownership of the Shenandoah Golf Course would be transferred to the city under a proposal before the city council this week.
Meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall and via ZOOM, council members will discuss setting a public hearing for May 11th on the proposed transfer of the golf course and its related assets from the War Memorial Trust to the city. Back in February of last year, the council approved entering into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and the trust for the property. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the proposed transfer means the city would gain full control over the course's operations.
"Right now, we split like utilities and insurance, so, we would be recovering that," said Lyman. "But, we would also be receiving the payments for the upstairs restaurant--so, some of that would balance out a little bit. We would also take on the responsibility for the actual physical plant of the building, and, going forward, any repairs or upgrades needed thereof."
Currently, Lyman says the city is only in a "maintenance mode" when it comes to the facility, including the pro shop.
"We don't own the building," said Lyman. "We fix little things here and there where we see them, but as far as sort of major upgrades, our state auditors are very adamant that unless we own it, we can't improve it, basically."
Lyman believes the city has successfully managed the course's operations in the year since the lease agreement was approved.
"I know that with it going to a publicly playable course," he said, "we've seen quite an increase in traffic out there. As far as usage goes, it's overall very positive, I would say. We'll continue to monitor it, and make improvements where we can, both in the process and in the actual course, itself."
Council members recently approved part-time seasonal employees for the golf course's summer operations. In other business, the council will discuss an amendment to the city's zoning ordinances allowing residential and multiple-residential apartments as allowable uses in highway business districts. Lyman says the amendment is connected to a Kansas City company's proposed construction of a 40-unit apartment complex at 1401 West Sheridan.
"When they initially requested zoning, they requested the residents' district apartments designation," said Lyman, "which would make it an island of only that zone. The zoning commission kind of takes a broader view of trying not to do spot zoning, as it's called, and to allow a highway business district for those uses of condensed residential structures."
Members of the city's zoning commission approved the amendment at a meeting last week. Also Tuesday, the council holds a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property at 100 West Sheridan Avenue, and discusses the proposed sale of property at 1307 West Lowell. Shenandoah Mayor Protem Rita Gibson will preside over the council meeting in Mayor Dick Hunt's absence.