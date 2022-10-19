(Shenandoah) -- 2022 has been a busy year lined with improvements and growth for the Shenandoah Golf Course.
That's according to Course Superintendent Craig Connell, who tells KMA News the number of memberships has jumped greatly since the city took over the course from 152 in 2020 to 205 in 2022. In February 2020, the city entered into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop's operations. Shenandoah City Council members approved the course's ownership transfer from the War Memorial Trust to the city in May 2021. Connell says the past year saw a lot of traffic from members and non-members.
"Our cart rentals are up, greens play is up, and it's just been a lot of traffic through the door -- young kids and all ages," said Connell. "We did host 38 events this year, and we also hosted district high school golf."
He adds the course also hosted some new tournaments this year, including Kawasaki and Helena Corporate Outings and the two-day State Eagles Tournament -- which he says is the first time the city has ever hosted the event. Connell says a lot of focus the past two years has been on year-round efforts to improve the golf course quality.
"Just controlling weeds and we've started aerifying with spring and fall aerification to get greens in good shape," Connell explained. "We also got a new central control irrigation system, which is an updated irrigation system, installed this year. Which definitely helps course conditions especially as dry as it's been the last three years."
However, Connell says he along with City Administrator A.J. Lyman and Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Olson are continuing to look for future improvements.
"We've got some cart sheds that need new doors and some fixing up, and the building in general is going to be a constant deal -- we do need to do some renovations to the pro shop," he said. "And then the course is just kind of ongoing."
While temperatures are expected to get into the upper 70s this weekend, Connell says typical fall season work is already underway on the course.
"We'll be chasing leaves for probably the next month or so, and I've never seen them come down so fast as we have within the last two days, so we'll be chasing those out on the course for a while and trimming trees through the winter," said Connell. "Just some stuff you can't do during the season when you're more focused on mowing and things like that."
Connell says they will also apply a full property broadleaf spray this winter. However, he says the course will remain open for guests as long as the weather stays decent and until the ground begins to freeze. Connell estimated November or December as the final month of play.