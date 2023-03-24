(Shenandoah) -- The spring season arrived earlier this week, and with it comes the opening of the Shenandoah Golf Course.
That's according to Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Olson, who tells KMA News the city golf course will be open Saturday for the first time this spring. 2023 will be the fourth year for the golf course and pro shop under the city management. Olson says Course Superintendent Craig Connell and several seasonal employees have been busy getting the 18-hole course ready for spring.
"Everything from tree trimming to making sure all of his product is applied and ready to go -- I know he removed a lot trees this winter or at least a lot of branches off the trees," said Olson. "We'll still do our first aeration of the greens April 17, I believe is the date on that. So, we kind of do that early on in the season."
Olson adds renovations to the pro shop, including new carpeting and a new women's restroom are wrapping up just in time for the first weekend.
Additionally, memberships have jumped greatly since the city took over the course, from 152 in 2020 to 205 in 2022. Olson expects that trend to continue this year.
"We're projected to have more members that we had last year, and that would be the same story since the city has taken over the golf course," said Olson. "Our membership has grown slightly every year and it looks like this year will continue to do that."
But, Olson adds, the official kickoff will be early next month when the high school golf season begins. The course hosts the girls and boys Shenandoah high school teams and Stanton-Essex.
"April 4 is our first high school tournament and then I believe April 27 is our men's kickoff night and that's on a Wednesday," said Olson. "That's always the first big kick off event of the season and then the women's kick off happens the following Tuesday."
Additionally, renovation and improvement projects continue to dot the facility. Along with improvement utilities at the clubhouse, Olson says they are eyeing an improvement to the practice area off the 18th green.
"As far as one other course improvement I know everyone is looking forward too, is we have a target date of May 1 for having some new hitting nets up by our cart sheds off our 18th green," Olson explained. "That's a little practice range improvement to the course we're hoping to have."
To book a tee time or begin registering for a membership, contact the Shenandoah Golf Course at 712-581-9057 or visit the course website shenandoahiowagolf.com.