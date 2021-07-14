(Shenandoah) -- Two 2021 Shenandoah graduates received scholarships from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation.
SIEF donated a total of $44,750 to the graduating class of 2021 including the scholarships awarded to the two students.
Graduates Sam Martin and Brenna Godfread were the recipients and spoke on Wednesday’s edition of KMA’s “The Morning Show.” Martin, who received multiple scholarships from SIEF said the application process was clear and easy to follow.
“We had a large uniform scholarship that we filled out information (and) checked what scholarship we qualified for, and added any additional information they wanted,” Martin said. “So it made it very simple for us.”
Martin, a Shenandoah native, received the Jay Trust, Holmes Ah and Joan Shebaum scholarships, while Godfread, who moved to Shenandoah in first grade, also received the Jay Trust scholarship.
Martin says the dollars from SIEF will go towards furthering his love of farming at Iowa State University, but his passion stemmed from his time in high school.
“Yeah I was very heavily involved in FFA. I like to say I started in FFA when I was in sixth grade being the Ag teacher’s son,” Martin said. “It changed my life a lot, I know I wouldn’t be in the same position I am now if it weren’t for FFA.”
Meanwhile, Godfread will use the money to take her interests in business to the Des Moines Area Community College after her involvement with BPA in high school.
“So I was mostly involved in BPA and cross county all four years of high school, and I found them to be my passion,” Godfread said. “So in 2019 I actually started my own business raising golden retrievers, it’s called Golden Creek Retrievers. So my ultimate goal is to continue raising goldens and also own a health club in the future.”
Both recipients applauded the support the SIEF and community have for the future.
All the information to donate to the SIEF can be found on their website at www.shenandoahiowaeducationfoundation.org.