(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School students and parents have an opportunity to learn more about college planning and financing options.
The Shenandoah High School, in partnership with the Iowa College Association Network, is offering a pair of presentations Thursday evening for high school sophomores and juniors and their parents to learn more about planning their future career and college path. Both presentations will be held in the May Center at the high school, with the first presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The first presentation will allow students and parents to ask questions on topics including career exploration and assessment, academic preparation, the admissions process and requirements, college selection and campus visits, the application process, scholarships and making successful transitions to college. The second presentation, which beings at 6:45, will cover ways for students and parents to cover the costs of a college education including information on the financial aid process, understanding the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, results and college costs, and financial aid options. Families will also learn how to complete and file their FAFSA.
For more information about the presentations, students and parents can contact Heather Weiss at Shenandoah High School by calling 712-246-4727, or emailing weissh@shencsd.com.