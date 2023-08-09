(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's aggressive approach to eradicating dilapidated properties continues.
Back in May, the Shenandoah City Council approved the bid of Southwest Iowa Parking Lot and Maintenance for demolition of dilapidated structures at 201 North Broad Street, 207 Sycamore, 202 Wabash Avenue, 102 West Lowell Avenue and 102 West Summit Avenue. All but one of the properties has been torn down within the past two weeks. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says each structure was abandoned, and were targeted for demolition.
"If we can have a house, and it looks like it's going to be able to be rehabbed, that's a different story," said McQueen. "But, when the roofs are gone, and the foundations and so forth, and there's just no way of saving these homes, the only option is to demolish them--get the properties leveled off, bring dirt in, and make them purposeful so that we can sell them."
McQueen says each property posed a nuisance to the community.
"A lot of these properties can be a fire hazard," he said. "Most of 'em have had the power shut off, and so forth. But still, there's the possibility of someone getting in there--that's a concern. The other one is, if they're getting to the point to where they're falling in and so forth, we can't be responsible for somebody going in there and getting hurt. Plus, they're habitat for rodents and everything else that we just don't need."
McQueen says efforts to remove nuisance properties will continue in the near future--with emphasis on replacing the structures with new homes for purchase or rent.
"Our plan is in the next 8 months to go ahead and continue with this," said McQueen. "I've actually lost track in the last year or year-and-a-half how many we've taken down. But, we're going to look at these properties and constantly monitor them. We're going to give the owner every opportunity to get them updated. If not, we're going to go ahead and advance on it, and see them taken down."
City officials plan to use money from a general obligation bond of up to $3 million to replenish the city's demolition fund. Other projects earmarked include the purchase of a new rural fire truck, purchasing property for the city's new wastewater treatment plant, and removal of ash trees in the community victimized by Emerald Ash Borer. Council members Tuesday night set a public hearing on a loan agreement for the G.O. bonds for its next meeting August 22nd. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: