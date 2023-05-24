(Shenandoah) -- Mark your calendars for another round of hydrant flushings in Shenandoah next month.
City officials say flushings take place June 6th from west to east city limits--Ferguson Road south to Sheridan Avenue, then Nishna Road south to A Avenue. Another round of west to east flushings is scheduled for June 7th from Thomas Avenue south to Nishna Road.
Officials say red/brown colored water is expected. Laundry--especially whites--should be avoided until the water color clears--which usually takes one-to-two days. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials highly recommend not drinking discolored water until it becomes clear.
Officials say hydrant flushings are done annually to clean out water lines, and exercise hydrants for fire protection.