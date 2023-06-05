(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are postponing hydrant flushings in the community by a week.
City Water Superintendent Tim Martin tells KMA News the flushings will now take place next Tuesday and Wednesday. Plans call for flushings June 13th from west to east city limits--Ferguson Road south to Sheridan Avenue, then Nishna Road south to A Avenue. Another round of west to east flushings is scheduled for June 14th from Thomas Avenue south to Nishna Road.
Officials say red/brown colored water is expected. Laundry--especially whites--should be avoided until the water color clears--which usually takes one-to-two days. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials highly recommend not drinking discolored water until it becomes clear.
Officials say hydrant flushings are done annually to clean out water lines, and exercise hydrants for fire protection.