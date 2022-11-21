(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials have given the "all clear" following a lockdown at the JK-8 building.
According to a letter to parents obtained by KMA News, all students and staff are safe and no one was injured. However, school officials say they remained in a state of lockdown as a precautionary measure to allow police and school administration to investigate a written note and search for a weapon in student bags. However, per the letter, no weapon was found. School officials say the district's emergency operation protocols require the school to lockdown in situations such as this, to ensure everyone is accounted for and protected.
The first alert of the incident went out to parents and guardians shortly after 11 a.m. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.