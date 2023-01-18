(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are hoping to alleviate some of the congestion during the morning dropoff routine at the JK-B building.
Recently, officials posted a Facebook message regarding the traffic pattern for dropping off students outside the building. Shenandoah Elementary and Middle School Superintendent Aaron Burdorf discussed the "one stop and drop" rule on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"If you've been out to our building," said Burdorf, "it's a long dropoff line. We use both doors in front of the building--both the elementary and middle school doors. So, just for people coming up here on Doc Creighton Drive, we just want people to make it as fast as possible, and as smooth as possible, and keep people safe."
Among other things, Burdorf and other officials stress no passing of vehicles between the two entry doors.
"That dropoff line that comes right up to the sidewalk where people get out," he said, "sometimes we have people stop at one door, and it backs up traffic. We just want people to fill in the hole in the hole in front of the building--that whole space up, then stop and let kids get out, and make sure you're looking for anybody coming up from the bottom parking lot. Our staff parks down there, and some kids get dropped off there, maybe parents want to walk their kids up to the door. So, it's just a reminder of how that works."
Since sending out the reminder last week, Burdorf believes some of the problems have dissipated.
"I think every time we send out the reminder, it helps," said Burdorf. "There's only the one or two cars that mess it up, so to say. But, for the most part, morning dropoff goes fairly well."
