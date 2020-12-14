(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police are saying goodbye to a veteran officer--one on all fours.
December 31st is the last official working day for Argo as the city's K-9 officer. Former officer Macy Mather was the dog's original handler when he joined the force in 2016. Police Sergeant Grant Booker became Argo's handler upon her departure a few years later. Booker tells KMA News age and health issues are forcing Argo to call it a career.
"He's approaching nine years of age," said Booker. "So, he's kind of up there in age. We're just struggling along. We struggled through certification this year, and we're slowly getting a little bit of health issues. He's having hard troubles moving around--arthritis is starting to kick in."
During his tenure, Booker says Argo has aided Shenandoah PD in not only narcotics investigations, but public relations, as well.
"He's a very social dog," he said. "People like to see him, and interact with him. That's been great for us to get out, and show him to the public."
With Argo's impending retirement, Booker says a fundraising drive is underway for a new K-9 officer that will assist in drug investigations, plus tracking and article location. Booker says $10,000 is needed to cover the dog's purchase, plus training and equipment expenses.
"Currently, I have letters mailed out to residents in Shenandoah," said Booker. "Kind of collecting donations for purchasing a new canine. I believe I sent those out either the first of November, or the end of October, giving them a heads-up as to what we're looking for in the price of a new dog, and collecting donations right now."
Anyone wishing to donate for the new K-9 officer's purchase can send a check to Shenandoah Police, attention K-9 Unit, 400 West Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601, or they can drop a donation off at the police station at Shenandoah's Public Safety Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.