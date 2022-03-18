(Shenandoah) -- Construction of a new business in downtown Shenandoah is expected to begin soon.
Groundbreaking ceremonies take place Monday morning at 10 for a new laundromat at 601 West Sheridan Avenue. By a 3-to-2 vote last month, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the property to Sorensen Auto for $2,500. Plans call for constructing a 1,500-to-1,800 square-foot facility, occupying space left vacant since 2015, when the city demolished the former RadioShack building under essential corporate purpose methods. Speaking at a February council meeting, Sorensen Shop Manager Kathy Silvestre said the laundromat would use modern technology in terms of customer payment options.
"It's not going to necessarily be a laundromat like most think," said Silvestre. "It's not just going to be coin operated. We're doing card readers. You can pay using your phone. There will be some that I know that will use coins. There are some people that don't do any sort of card."
Council members Kim Swank and Toni Graham voted against the sale, expressing concerns from local residents regarding potential problems with having a laundromat in the downtown area. Mayor Roger McQueen, however, expressed support for the project. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, McQueen says having a business at that location is better than the current empty space.
"That is a little bit of a green space," said McQueen. "It's not a big area--it's 150-by-75 (square feet), roughly. They (Sorensen) came to us looking for something. I thought it was a great idea to put it on that lot. That lot's not doing anything for the city as far as we're just keeping mowed and maintained. I know it is a green space, but it's also available for a business to be on."
McQueen is among supporters who hope the laundromat will help lure customers to other downtown businesses. He also expressed confidence that Sorensen will construct a quality building at that location.