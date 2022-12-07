(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Public Library continues to recover from the COVID-induced shutdown of 2020.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the library's annual report for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Library Director Carrie Falk's report indicates total circulation--including digital materials--was up from 47,133 in 2021 to 60,471 this year. Moreover, the number of visitors grew from 27,545 last year to 42,286 this year. Falk says more people are returning to the library.
"We had an over 50% increase of people through the door of the library," said Falk, "which means we averaged around 140 people a day in our building, using our library for all kinds of things. So, it was very nice to see the increase."
Falk says total "hotspot" checkouts were at 138 in the fiscal year. She adds people are using the library for more things besides books.
"We have everything from people coming in to use our notary service," she said, "they come into fax things, they want to print things off of their phone. We do VHS to DVD conversion. We help them with our court filings--though we don't do any legal work. We help with job applications. We are so much more than just books."
And, at a time when public and school libraries are under fire nationwide because of materials, Falk says Shenandoah's library continues to enjoy strong support from the city.
"In a year when libraries have had very difficult relationships with their cities and communities," said Falk, "I want to say thank you. Our library, I think, has a wonderful relationship with our community. It's very supportive, and we are thankful for that. We are also thankful for the support from the city and the other departments."
Falk also lauded the library's staff for their efforts, as well as the facility's volunteers. She says 71 volunteers logged 674 total hours in fiscal '22. A copy of the library's annual report is available here: