(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah presented a check totaling $1,000 to Shenandoah Public Library in honor of Rosemary Revell Morrow’s family. Rosemary and husband Phil Morrow are members of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctioned the first-ever Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition late last month. ShenDig Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen says Rosemary visited the library as a child and worked there as a teen. Hensen says that experience influenced her career choice.
“She moved to Kansas City and worked in a large public library system,” said Hensen, “then at a law library, then at one of the largest medical libraries in the Kansas City area. She’s currently working at the University of Kansas Medical Center, in the department of Biostatistics and Data Sciences, utilizing the skills she learned in the library right here in Shenandoah.”
For Rosemary, the library donation and the barbecue competition were dreams come true.
“It is absolutely without a doubt one of the greatest success stories in my lifetime,” said Rosemary. “It is something that I will remember for a very long time. It’s definitely a dream fulfilled. Several people have used the term ‘epic’ for the barbecue contest that we held, I can agree with that wholeheartedly. It was epic.”
In addition, Forum President Natalie Kirsch presented a separate check to the city totaling $2,180 for next year’s Independence Day fireworks show in Sportsman’s Park. Kirsch says proceeds from the Star Spangled Shenandoah’s pie contest and auction went towards the 2023 fireworks. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen praised the forum group for all their positive efforts in the community.
“Positive things are going on,” said McQueen. “Things that we’ve seen at Priest Park and at fireworks time, it’s just amazing. We can thank them enough for all the volunteers they get together and do these things. Not to get on my soapbox, but I’m going to tell you, if we keep doing things, we keep doing positive things, like I say, build it and they’ll come. People will recognize it. Thank you for what you are doing.”
In other business Tuesday, the council…
--- approved the solicitation of bids to demolish or clean up city-owned properties at 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue.
--- approved the solicitation of bids for the sale of city-owned property located at 201 North Broad Street.
--- approved a street closure request from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association for Shenfest September 24.
--- approved the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah’s request for a street closure on Sheridan Avenue from Elm to Blossom Streets September 17 from 3-to-6 p.m. to honor the organization’s volunteers.