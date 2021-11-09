(Shenandoah) -- Despite what she calls "disappointing" numbers, Shenandoah Public Library's director is looking for bright spots.
Carrie Falk presented the library's annual report for 2020-21 at Tuesday night's city council meeting. Falk says the library's circulation and visitation took a hit from COVID-19. In fact, the library's circulation totaled 47,133 items--a decrease from fiscal year 2020's total of 58,442.
"Our circulation was down about 19%," said Falk. "Our through-the-door visitors were down about 45% from the previous year, which just was shocking to me. But, then I realized that we didn't have a book sale, we didn't have much programming. I mean, we had people coming in, but not using us the way they have in the past. We're starting to see it coming back, but it's taking a while."
Perhaps the biggest decline was in the video checkouts, which were down 47%. Falk attributes the decline to the increasing popularity of video streaming services. On the positive side, Falk says some of the library's services remain popular. For example, the library's nine hotspots were checked out 145 times.
"It's one of those things where we can provide a service for the community right where they need it," she said. "It's just nice to be able to offer that, because the numbers don't tell the personal stories in the ways we're able to help each individual that walks through the door."
Falk says the library continues to serve the community through other services.
"We are still doing homebound delivery--and that is going well," said Falk. "We have curbside to go--people are still using that. We have take-and-make craft kits, so if people don't feel comfortable doing programming in the building, they can take it home with them. We've got downloadable audio books, e-books, video streaming, you name it--we've got it."
In terms of materials being checked out, Falk says 43% are adult materials, while videos take up 20%. Children's books total 17%, while digital downloads make up 11%. Teen books, audio recordings and magazines cover smaller percentages. One statistic Falk is proud of involves volunteer hours. Sixty-two volunteers logged 159 volunteer hours during fiscal 2021. Falk thanked the city for its continued support--94% of the facility's funding comes from the city's budget.
In other business Tuesday night, the council authorized the city clerk to publish a notice to fill a vacancy on the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board. Council members plan to appoint a successor to Roger McQueen, who was elected mayor last week.
Also, the council....
---corrected the legal description of the property located at 805 Southwest Road, which was sold to Luke Herold last month.
---approved the sale of city-owned property at 909 7th Avenue to Robert L. Miller for $2,357.
---approved the city's annual urban renewal report to the Department of Management.
---approved the fiscal year 2021 city street financial report to the Iowa Department of Transportation
---approved the fiscal year 2021 annual finance report to the Iowa Department of Management and State Auditor
---set a public hearing for November 23rd at 6 p.m. on the rezoning of CP Self Storage at 307 North Center from Residential to Heavy Industrial.
---approved the Revolving Loan Fund Committee's recommendations for the Grizzly Beard Barber Shop for $10,000 and the Can Redemption Center for $20,000.
---approved the replacement of the existing HVAC equipment at Shenandoah's Public Safety Center for $63,450. Funding totaling $25,450 will come from the Wilson Trust, while another $38,000 will come from the Rapp Trust.
---rescheduled the council meeting scheduled for December 28th to December 21st.