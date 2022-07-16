(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man has been arrested on several controlled substance charges.
59-year-old Brian Lee Vanatta was taken into custody just after midnight on Saturday, July 16. Officers with the Shenandoah Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vanatta at the intersection of East Thomas Avenue and South Monroe Street. K9 Remi was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics.
Vanatta was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (Marijuana), two counts of possession of paraphernalia, and a valid Fremont County warrant on the original charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Vanatta was unable to post the $3,600 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail. Further charges are pending.