(Shenandoah) -- Some emergency street repair work is slated in Shenandoah.
City officials say Center Street will be closed from Lincoln Street to Clarinda Avenue beginning Wednesday morning at 9. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the closing allows city street crews to repair a manhole cover at the intersection of Center and Lincoln Streets.
"We've had a manhole cover there at that intersection of Lincoln and Center," said Lyman. "It's been broken and kind of popped up for quite a while. We've been waiting for the weather to improve, so that we can go ahead and repair and replace what we need to there. As part of that, we're going to have to close Center Ave. from Lincoln to Clarinda beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m."
Cones have been placed around the manhole for motorists' protection.
"Folks have probably driven by the cones there," he said. "We were concerned that it wasn't feeding in their properly. We were concerned about getting it popped out there, or getting stuck, or any number of things. So, we've got to get that taken care of, and get it opened up as quick as possible."
Lyman says the city hopes to reopen at least one lane of traffic in that vicinity by Friday afternoon, provided the concrete is cured. Anyone with questions can contact Shenandoah City Hall at 712-246-4411.