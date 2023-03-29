(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is throwing his support behind a bevy of proposed property sales in the community.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set public hearings for April 11th at 6 p.m. on the proposed sales of city-owned properties. Those properties include the former Sac 'N Save location at 301 West Sheridan Avenue, and 100 West Sheridan Avenue, 102 and 109 West Lowell and 305 West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says it's time to get the houses renovated and back on the tax rolls.
"Two of them are homes that were actually sold before by the city," said McQueen, "then, we recently got 'em back from the people who purchased them the last time, so we put them back up. These are houses that are going to be rehabbed, rather the new owners want to use them for a residence, or a rental, or whatever. But, at least they'll be improved."
By a 4-0 vote, the council set a hearing for the sale of the former Sac 'N Save property to Michael and Kindra Weston for construction of apartments or duplexes at that location. McQueen says he's pleased with the interest expressed in the vacant lot.
"To me, it's just amazing that this thing has set for all these years," he said. "Yeah, it was a bus stop, and the city's used it to pile snow, and so forth. All of a sudden, we put it up on the bid thing. We got two bids on it. Both of them are good bids, but one of them, to me, just sticks out that it's a local couple that wants to put either duplexes and apartments in there. Really, our number-one priority right now is looking for housing."
Councilman Kim Swank abstained from voting, as his nephew was the property's other bidder. Swank called for the council to reject both bids, saying neither was at fair market value. McQueen, however, says that's not a concern.
"There comes a time when you just have to cut your losses and move on," said McQueen. "I think this is an opportunity to have something that's going to be a multi-residential housing development that's going to go back on the tax roll. Yeah, you can talk about market price all the time, but sometimes, we need to cut our losses and love on. If this is going to be an improvement for the town, then that's what we need."
