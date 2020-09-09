(Shenandoah) -- Emotions over a citizen's call for a stop sign on a prominent Shenandoah street spilled over Tuesday night.
Shenandoah's City Council took no action on a proposed stop sign and crosswalk at the intersection of East Nishna Road and Matthews Street. Taylor Buick went before the council last month, asking for the city to take action to protect children walking to and from a nearby bus stop. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt told Buick he would veto the council's approval of a stop sign. Hunt based his decision on the results of a speed trailer placed at that location for two weeks. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray says the average speed detected by the trailer was 29.3 mph. Saying Nishna Road has always been a "straight-through" street for traffic, Hunt says the stop sign is unnecessary.
"We'll do a crosswalk," said Hunt, "and we're going to put up a sign--'kids playing'--but, I'm not for putting a stop sign on Nishna Road. It's a through-traffic street."
Buick, however, replied she expects the city to take childrens' safety into consideration. She says the crosswalk would do nothing to slow fast-moving vehicles traveling along the street.
"I just want a stop sign to stop traffic so that kids can safely cross there," said Buick. "My kids are going walk there, knowing, 'oh, I can cross at this crosswalk.' But this car coming that they cannot see is not going to stop."
Another resident voiced support for Buick's request. Nicole Cole says a stop sign is needed at that spot, now that more children are moving into the neighborhood.
"People flying in and out of town--the high schoolers going to school taking that back route," said Cole. "These are our children's lives that we're talking about. We're not talking about whether a sign has not been there for 150 years or not. We're concerned about the children in the neighborhood."
Following continued exchanges, the mayor called for a vote on the proposal...
After a long pause, the proposal died for lack of action. One possible compromise suggested at the end of the discussion was to place a portable stop sign at the intersection.