(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is among those excited over preliminary work associated with the city's proposed senior housing complex.
Officials from North Star Housing LLC were on hand during a public hearing at last week's Shenandoah City Council meeting regarding a proposed development agreement between the city and the company for the Shenandoah Senior Villas. Preliminary demolition work recently began on a vacant gas station, paving the way for eventual construction of a 40-unit complex at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue for residents age 55 and up. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, McQueen says he's pleased work is finally underway.
"We're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," said McQueen. "They're starting to demo that building. They're starting to do ground work out there. They're going to move ahead as much they can this winter. They gave us what they were hoping for in a completion date. They're a little bit behind, but coming out of 2020 with everything that was going on and so forth, I think they've done really well."
Numerous delays--including supply deliveries and rising construction costs--prevented earlier construction work. North Star Housing Principle Andrew Danner projects a 15-month construction period. Once completed, McQueen says the complex will be a huge benefit to the community.
"The one in Nebraska City's got a hundred people on a waiting list," he said. "I think this is going to be really good for Shenandoah when it's done. It's like the playground equipment at Priest Park--we have to patient, and things will work out. They will get done when they get done. Hopefully, this is going to be a very nice addition to town."
Other public hearings were held on similar agreements for three other projects: Community 1st Credit Union's facility at 603 South Fremont Street, Green Plains, Incorporated's proposed biocampus expansion--including its $50 million clean sugar facility--and MALOJA, LLC, the company spearheading the renovation of the former Johnson Brothers Mill building. Council members are expected to take action on the agreements at its December 6th council meeting.