(Shenandoah) -- Plans for a proposed housing subdivision in Shenandoah were blocked at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
By a 3-to-2 vote, the council rejected a resolution approving the covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for the proposed Parkwood Estates Subdivision. Plans call for developing six lots for future single and two-family dwellings in the Parkwood Estates area in the city's southern sector. Council members Richard Jones, Toni Graham and Kim Swank voted against the proposal. Jones cited a lack of information in council members' packets regarding the covenants and other specifics associated with the subdivision as his reason for voting against it. That's despite the Shenandoah Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation in favor of the proposal at its August 4 meeting.
"My only problem with that is, you're asking me to vote for something, and I haven't seen the details," said Jones. "I don't know. I get that you're recommending it, but I haven't seen anything on it. There's nothing in here about the restrictions and covenants--there's nothing there."
City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed willingness to provide Jones and other council members the covenants and other information planning and zoning commission members received on the project. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen added it's the planning and zoning commission's job to make recommendations on matters to the council. An angered Mayor Roger McQueen blasted the council for rejecting the subdivision proposal.
"I personally think it's absolutely ridiculous that the planning and zoning board recommended this to the council, why the council does not approve it," said McQueen. "Every time we have a committee recommend something to us, it seems like...I don't understand it. The park and rec (board) recommended to do this, and we have to have discussion on it. I was at that hearing, and I understanding what the planning and zoning (board) is doing on this. I don't understand why this is so complicated."
Council members Rita Gibson and Jon Eric Brantner voted in favor. Brantner says it's a council member's responsibility to do their homework, and ask city officials questions on matters.
"If I have a question about something--granted, there are times I bring it up at council," said Brantner. "I also feel that it's somewhat our responsibility as council members to do our due diligence after getting our packets on Fridays to follow up with some of those questions with the appropriate parties, or a member of the planning and zoning board."
By a 4-to-1 vote, the council also rejected an agreement between the city, Parkwood LLC and Cornerstone Fellowship Church for the development of a cul-de-sac within a portion of the proposed subdivision and church property. Gibson joined Jones, Graham and Swank in voting against the proposed. Brantner cast the lone vote in favor. McQueen expects the subdivision proposal to be resubmitted at the next regular council meeting August 27.