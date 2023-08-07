(Shenandoah) -- Public discussion regarding proposed pay increases for Shenandoah's mayor and council members won't take place Tuesday as originally scheduled.
Shenandoah's City Council originally set public hearings on ordinance amendments for the pay hikes for Tuesday's regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall. However, City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News says those hearings are rescheduled until the August 22nd regular meeting because of a publication issue.
"We've had some vacation and short-staffing issues," said Lyman, "so, we weren't able to get the notice of the public hearings to the newspaper quick enough. So, we had to delay those until the 22nd at this point."
Under the proposal, council members' pay would rise from $35 to $70 per meeting--with the $20 per committee meeting fee eliminated, while the mayor's pay would double from $6,000 to $12,000 per year--spread out over 26 pay periods. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the jobs of a mayor and council member have changed over the past year-and-a-half since he took office.
"A lot of it is, we see a lot more communications from the citizens, and stuff," said McQueen, "whether it be phone calls, in-person. Of course now, they can text you, they can message you, they can email you. So, I think it was a lot more communication between the mayor and the citizens. I think there's also a lot more preparation for a lot of things we do--probably more than in the past.'
McQueen says each mayor takes a different approach toward their role with the city.
"I go in every day to the office," he said. "I've got office hours. But, it's my prerogative to be there every day. I want to be on top of things, rather than hearing them second hand. But, for me, anyway, there's a lot more involvement in the day-to-day operation."
If approved by the council following three readings, the council pay raise would not take affect until January of next year. Two council positions are up for a vote in the November general elections--the 2nd ward position held by Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, and the at-large seat of Councilman Richard Jones. The mayor's pay hike takes affect in January, 2026.