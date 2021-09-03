(Shenandoah) -- Make that SIX candidates running for mayor of Shenandoah.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen confirms that Ed Perkins has returned nomination papers to her office to run for the position vacated by Dick Hunt, who opted not to run for a fifth term as mayor. Perkins joins Mike Anderson and Councilman Jon Eric Brantner as declared candidates returning petitions as of Friday. Other previously-declared candidates are Jim Davey, Jeff Hiser and Roger McQueen. And, two incumbent council members have submitted papers for reelection bids: Rita Gibson in Ward 1 and Kim Swank in Ward 3. Two candidates filing petitions for the city's park and recreation board are Jeff Baker and Shelly D. Anderson.
Interesting races are shaping up in other Page County communities. Councilman Craig Hill has returned the necessary paperwork to run for mayor of Clarinda. Incumbent Lisa Hull announced last month that she's not running for reelection. Two others have filed papers for the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Trustees: Dale Fulk and Kathy Boysen. Meanwhile, three candidates have submitted papers for the Essex mayor's post: Councilman Calvin Kinney, plus Gloria McComb and Blaine Petersen.
Wellhausen reminds other prospective candidates they have until 5 p.m. September 16th to return nomination papers.
"Anybody who chooses to run for the city council or mayor race, or any other available seat, they'll file with us in here," said Wellhausen. "They'll have until 5 p.m. at the auditor's office."
Likewise, school board candidates have the same deadline to submit petitions to school board secretaries. Wellhausen also reminds candidates that the number of signatures necessary differs between positions.
"Each of them have different signatures that they're required to have," she said. "We just encourage them to go ahead and give the auditor's office a call, and we can give them the specific signatures that they need, and also walk them through if they have any questions on how to fill out that affidavit of candidacy, or any of the paperwork that they need."
Anyone with questions regarding the nomination paper process for the citywide elections in should contact Melissa Wellhausen at 712-542-3219, or their local county auditor's office. Questions regarding school board races should be directed to school board secretaries in each district.