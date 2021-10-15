(Shenandoah) -- Issues regarding Shenandoah's city code were a major theme of Thursday night's Shenandoah mayoral candidates forum.
Prior to the forum at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium, residents were invited to submit questions to a link posted on the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. Many of the questions dealt with the enforcement of city ordinances. For example, Roger McQueen was asked how city codes will be enforced. While saying he wasn't sure what codes, specifically, the question pertained to, McQueen replied that the city must enforce all ordinances.
"Any city code that any citizen feels is not being enforced need to come to the city council or city hall, and make it very clear what the problem is, and so forth," said McQueen. "Then, that could be looked into. But, I would have no problem making sure every one of the city codes is enforced 100%."
Jim Davey tackled the question on whether there's a need to review city ordinances and procedures. Davey says the city reviews ordinances on an ongoing basis. However, enforcement is another issue.
"It's one thing to have ordinances, it's another thing to enforce them," said Davey. "We can't overlook that second part, because it's very important, whether it's enforced by the city attorney, the city administrator, or we have to go through the police. It doesn't really matter. It's all about regulating the activities in the city--not controlling people's lives--but regulating certain activities to make sure everybody in the community benefits from a nice place to live, and raise our families."
Ed Perkins addressed a question on whether city code is being followed on nuisance properties. Perkins says changes should be made to the city's current nuisance ordinances. However, he says residents should take care of their properties.
"People have to take care of their properties," said Perkins. "I don't care whether you're renting it, or what. The renters, they won't take care of it. The guy who owns it, he should. And if you own the property, make it look good, because when people come in and visit Shenandoah, they'll say, 'boy this town has really grown.' And, all we did was clean it up."
Another question dealt with whether to allow the city attorney "to do what he wants without being directed by the city council." Mike Anderson replied the council should control the city attorney's actions.
"I don't know why he would want to run out and do things on his own, which could come back to bite him," said Anderson. "But, I don't think that I would allow him to do anything he would want to do. It would have to be approved and gone through the council first."
Other mayoral candidates participating in Thursday's forum included Jon Eric Brantner, Jeff Hiser and Jennifer Elliot. Michael Lamp, who previously filed nomination papers to run for mayor, pulled out of the race at the beginning of the forum and endorsed Anderson.