(Shenandoah) – Seven candidates for Shenandoah’s next mayor faced a barrage of questions at a major election event Thursday evening.
Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah sponsored the mayoral candidates’ forum at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. During the forum, the candidates answered questions submitted by the public. Jeff Hiser was asked whether the mayor should be responsible for creating better communications between the city, chamber, forum and hospital. Hiser’s answer: “absolutely yes.”
“We’ve all got to work on the same page,” said Hiser, “and all organizations have to have that good communication, so that we can move forward and do things. The school, the hospital – I talked about this prior to this – the city, that’s what it is. It’s just opening up a line of communication and being honest.”
Ed Perkins fielded the question: How will you ensure that you are a positive role model for the people of Shenandoah?
“I’ve never been negative,” said Perkins. “I’m positive all the time. Shenandoah’s a positive town, and we’ve got some things to take care of. We have to get industry here, but until we can get industry here, we’ve got to have housing taken care of.”
Jim Davey answered in the affirmative on whether there’s a way to work together with another community to purchase materials associated with street repairs together to reduce the price.
“Clarinda, Red Oak, we can even go to Sidney, and places like that,” said Davey. “You could buy stuff in bulk. You get it a lot cheaper that way. And, we could help each other out with the resurfacing, possibly – that much we could do. Most of that, though, is done through a contractor.”
Jon Eric Brantner responded to the question “What is your stance on the maintenance, renovation and landscaping of the downtown streetscape project?”
“There’s definitely some issues down there,” said Brantner, “whether it be some of the trees that are getting overgrown, having issues on the safety of some of the sidewalks down there. There’s water runoff issues that cause debris, and cause issues with some of the storm water issues down there.”
One question posed to Roger McQueen dealt with activities for youth to keep them out of trouble. While saying the city has good park and rec programs now, McQueen, a park and rec board member, says the issue is offerings for youth 14 and over.
“We’ve talked about this, and we’d like to go back and revisit the possibility of getting a rec center,” said McQueen, “giving those older kids somewhere to go and shoot baskets, or anything like that. We looked into this a number of years ago, and it kind of fell through. But, that would be another thing for the simple fact of providing it for the kids, but also for when younger families move to town. That’s one of the biggest things that they’re looking for.”
Jennifer Elliot was asked, “What are some new ideas, events, or happenings you would bring to the community?”
“For me, I would love to bring multicultural ideas,” said Elliot. “Bring diversity and their ideas to Shenandoah. I think we need more diversity. Once we have more diversity, we have more things to do, and more people to talk to, and to experience the multicultural things that we have.”
Mike Anderson faced the question of how he would work with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, civic organizations and the forum group to improve the community.
“I feel that if we call work together, we can bring Shenandoah back together,” said Anderson. “Make it a better place. Have more people and more business coming to town. You’ve got to attract them. We don’t have any commercials out there saying what kind of town we are, and why you need to be here. So, we’ve all got to work together and get the word out.”
One other candidate dropped out during the introductions. Michael Lamp announced that he is NOT a candidate for mayor, and endorsed Anderson before leaving the stage. Thursday’s forum was the third such event held by forum members during the general election campaign. Previous forums for Shenandoah School Board members and city council candidates were held last month.