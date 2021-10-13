(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's crowded field of mayoral candidates take the stage for a special event Thursday evening.
All eight candidates are participating in a special candidates' forum at 6:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Candidates filing nomination papers before last month's deadline were Mike Anderson, Jon Eric Brantner, Jim Davey, Jennifer Elliot, Jeff Hiser, Michael Lamp, Roger McQueen and Ed Perkins.
Under the forum's format, each candidate will have two minutes for an introduction and closing statement. During the question-answer segment, candidates will have two minutes to respond to each question, with a 30 second warning.
Thursday's forum is the third such event sponsored by the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah this election. Forums for Shenandoah's school board and city council candidates were held last month.