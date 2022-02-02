(Stockton, CA) -- Shenandoah residents are mourning the passing of another local music legend.
"Sister Golden Hair," released in 1975, was just one of the many hit records of the legendary rock group America. Drumming in the background on that song and many other classic tunes was William Robert "Wil" Leacox. Leacox died this week at his home in Stockton, California at the age of 74. Leacox drummed for America for 41 years. A 1965 Shenandoah High School graduate, Leacox honed his music skills playing for many local rock groups. One such group was called the Green Giants, who released this 1964 single, "Pity Me".
KMA News interviewed Leacox on the occasion of America's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. In that interview, Leacox credited his family and Shenandoah roots with influencing his musical career.
"My dad was a drummer, my uncle was a drummer, my older cousin was a drummer--so I kind of learned from them," said Leacox. "Then, I went through the school system in Shenandoah with Doc Creighton, who was an amazing guy. By that time, I had been playing in--oh, I can't even count--probably 10 different bands through high school. Then, of course, I went to Washburn to music college, and that was that.
"It was a good place to learn to play in Shenandoah. It's a very musical town--that may have had some influence," he added.
Three years after graduating from Washburn University, Leacox replaced David Atwood as America's drummer in 1973. Leacox recalled in the KMA interview that luck played a big factor in landing the drumming job of a lifetime.
"After college, I found my way to the west coast," said Leacox, "and started freelancing around L.A., and playing the club circuit, and a bunch of recording sessions during the day--and sometimes, at night, as well. I met an actor, and played drums on his recording. He knew that America was looking for a drummer, so I set up and audition, and got lucky, and got the gig."
Leacox remained with the group until his retirement in 2014. He was asked whether there was any secret to the band's longevity.
"I'm not sure that we know," said Leacox. "But, we love what we do. We're like a family, so we're just going to keep on until we can't."
Leacox was inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and was added to Shenandoah's Iowa Walk of Fame three years later. Hackett Livingston Funeral Home released a statement Wednesday indicating Leacox will be missed by his brother Jim Leacox, sister Janie Casteel, their spouses, plus his nieces and nephews, as well as his California friends and "his many friends and fans around the world." Memorial services are pending at the Hackett Livingston Funeral Home. Memorials can be sent to the Leacox Family Music Education Scholarship in care of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation, and the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society.