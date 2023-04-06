(Shenandoah) -- As NASA aims to return to the moon, a Shenandoah native says the International Space Station continues to play a major role in human spaceflight.
Earlier this week, NASA announced the four-member crew of astronauts flying aboard Artemis II in late 2024. If all goes well, Mission Commander G. Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen will board the Orion spacecraft, and become the first humans to fly around the moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972. NASA's announcement follows the successful test of the Orion and the Space Launch System rocket in November of last year. In the meantime, the International Space Station, now more than two decades old, continues to orbit the earth every 90 minutes, with astronauts from the United States and other countries conducting various experiments.
Mick Mickle is a 1985 Shenandoah High graduate who played a key role in the ISL's development. Currently, Mickle is senior manager of development projects with Boeing, supporting the space station. Though NASA's focus is on the moon, Mickle tells KMA News the ISL is still a major outpost in space.
"The International Space Station is a test bed for technology that NASA uses both for the moon and for Mars--which is their next destination," said Mickle. "And so, it'll be really interesting over the next decade or so to see how the infrastructure builds out to support lunar exploration and hopefully, a permanent presence on Mars--again, kind of the next destination."
Mickle received the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's Alumni of the Year award during last weekend's Excellence in Education banquet. Currently, NASA plans to continue the space station's operations until 2030. Beyond that, Mickle says its future is unknown.
"The capability of the vehicle, itself, is sound and safe," said Mickle. "It's going to be safe at least through that long. After that point in time, it'll really depend on if there are other commercial space stations, and what NASA's plans are with respect to the space station. It could even be sold to a commercial entity at that point in time--I don't know. But, it has the capability to go long beyond 2030 from a life standpoint."
If Artemis II is successful, NASA plans a crewed lunar landing with Artemis III as early as 2025.In the meantime, private companies such as SpaceX continue to ferry astronauts to the station and back. In fact, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson was recently named commander of Axiom Mission II, a privately-funded space mission. The Beaconsfield, Iowa native and three other astronauts are expected to fly to the ISL as early as next month.