(Shenandoah) -- For more than two decades, John Bay helped protect the president of the United States, and was an eyewitness to history.
Now, the Shenandoah native is talking about his experience with the Secret Service in a special presentation Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum's Delmonico Room. A 1962 Shenandoah High School graduate, Bay earned a bachelor of music degree from the University of Iowa in 1967 and a master's degree in criminology and constitutional law from Wichita State University in 1986. Bay served in the U.S. Army from 1967-to-71 before joining the Secret Service. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Bay says he originally considered a career with the FBI.
"While I was in the Army," said Bay, "a friend of mine had made application to the Secret Service, and I had made an application to the FBI, and was accepted. They had done a background investigation on me, and I had been accepted by the FBI. He got a hold of me, and said, 'whoa, hold on, you'd better look at the Secret Service.' So, I did and changed courses, and I'm grateful to this day that I did."
Bay served in the Secret Service from 1971-to-93, working at field offices in Denver, Washington, D.C., Kansas City and Omaha. From 1973-to-78, Bay worked at the White House in the Presidential Protection Division. He says there in August, 1974 when Richard Nixon resigned as president. Bay describes that moment in history and the weeks leading up to Nixon's departure as "surreal."
"I had a parking spot on the street between the Executive Office Building and the White House," he said. "I'd get out of my car to go to work, and there were people who were camped--literally camped--on the sidewalk along Pennsylvania Avenue. In those days, you could do that. But, they were camped there, and they were camped there for weeks, and it was really a morbid, morbid feeling."
Bay was with President Gerald Ford in Sacramento on September 5th, 1975, when Manson family member Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme attempted to assassinate him. Ford was making an unscheduled walk across a park when fellow Special Agent Larry Buendorf prevented Fromme from firing.
"When you have a movement like that, you work in a formation--the same as a football team would have a formation for a certain play," said Bay. "He (Buendorf) spotted a female who was walking paralleling our path. She was dressed inappropriately for a summer day--she had a long red robe for some reason. He was watching her, and watching her, and saw her pull out this gun, and he reacted immediately."
Weeks later, Bay was protecting First Lady Betty Ford during a second attempt on the president's life by Sarah Jane Moore in San Francisco on September 22nd, 1975. Bay says awareness is important in guarding the president's life.
"You look for something out of place, something unusual," he said, "something that you would not particularly see."
Currently living in Liberty, Iowa, Bay worked as a private security consultant after leaving the Secret Service. You can hear part one of our "Morning Line" interview with John Bay here:
Part two of our interview with John Bay airs on Monday's "Morning Line" at 7:35 a.m.