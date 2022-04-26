(Shenandoah) – Without any further ado, changes have been made to the city of Shenandoah’s noise control ordinance.
By a 4-to-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to city regulations. Council members then waived the second and third readings, and adopted the changes by the same vote. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the amendment establishes a decibel limit for noises, and civil penalties for those cited for violations.
"A noise violation would be any sound in excess of 85 decibels between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. seven days a week," said Lyman. "That's the real crux of it. And, then it associates a civil penalty with a fine amount--and not just a court appearance."
Lyman says the new regulations replace previous language setting violations for “loud, raucous” noises – language deemed as vague by an Iowa Supreme Court ruling. Council members took action after no one spoke at a public hearing on the proposed amendment. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, however, asked for an update from Shenandoah Police after half a year to gauge the amendment’s effectiveness.
“I would like to see if we can get a report in six months,” said Brantner. “That would cover the summer season, just to see how this is doing. Are the times set right? Does it need to be tweaked? Just to see how many citations, how many complaints—just to make sure it’s effective as it’s written.”
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen agreed, saying a progress report was a good idea. Tuesday night’s decision was a reversal of January of last year, when the council voted 3-to-2 to keep the existing measures in place.
In other business Tuesday, the council…
--- approved a resolution for the issuance of not to exceed $995,000 in general obligation capital loan notes for the 2022 street improvement projects.
--- approved a development agreement between the city and Midwest Mental Health, LLC.
--- approved a tax exemption certificate and the issuance of $1 million in general capital loan notes for the city’s aerial fire truck.
--- approved a resolution of support of proposed items in the agreement for private development between the city and Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP, for construction of the senior housing complex at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue.
--- approved a scope of services agreement between the city and JEO Consulting Group, Incorporated for the Southwest Road Bridge replacement project.
--- approved the assignment of a theatre management agreement from Main Street Theatres, Incorporated to Three Rau’s Entertainment LLC, effective April 29th.
--- approved a sanitary sewer lining repair project for portions of West Sheridan Avenue for $46,528.
--- approved irrigation control equipment replacement for the Shenandoah Golf Course totaling $56,958.
--- approved a property deed for 809 West Summit Avenue to Brian Palmer.
--- ratified and approved a salary/rate for Shenandoah Wastewater Operator Jesse Bond.
--- approved rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees at the Shenandoah Golf Course.