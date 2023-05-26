(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are pleased with work completed on two residential renovation projects in the community.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council heard a progress report on renovation of a nuisance property at 704 8th Avenue. Back in February, the council granted a 180-day extension to Robert F. and Rose McCoy, owners of a storage shed at that location. That's after council members originally granted a 90-day extension back in October. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says significant progress has been made in renovation efforts.
"This has made improvements over the last 90 days," said McQueen. "They are projecting to have this wrapped up. The council gave them 180 days to do this, so I think the next 90 days we'll see the rest of this now that the weather is getting better, and they're able to do some work on the outside."
McQueen says he has faith that project will be completed, as well as another rehab project at 208 East Sheridan Avenue. The council approved a 180-day extension to David Gutierrez after hearing an update on the project. McQueen, however, says that project is moving along.
"I believe he's got all of his windows in now," he said. "He's got the installation wrap all over it. His plan is this summer is to go ahead and get it sided, get the guttering on, and so forth. His hopes are to finish up all of the outside this spring and summer, and to be on the inside."
Eventually, McQueen says the project will make a nice home.
"He's making improvements," said McQueen. "It sure looks a lot better than it did five years ago. But, it's just him doing it. It's going to take a little longer with everything else. And, he's also been held up waiting to get material, and so forth."
Other city-owned properties are marked for eradication. Earlier this month, the council approved the bid of Southwest Iowa Parking Lot and Maintenance for demolition of dilapidated structures at 201 North Broad Street, 207 Sycamore, 202 Wabash Avenue, 102 West Lowell Avenue and 102 West Summit Avenue.