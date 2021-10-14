(Shenandoah) -- Published reports indicate a Shenandoah nursing facility was recently fined following an April inspection.
According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, Garden View Care Center has been cited for 23 regulatory violations so far this year, and was fined more than $306,000. The facility is one of 10 Iowa care facilities eligible for inclusion on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Special Focus Facility List, which is a national list of homes with some of the worst records of regulatory compliance. Garden View was recently added to the list after receiving the lowest possible ratings from CMS on all three of the measures charted by the federal agency: quality of care, staffing levels and regulatory compliance.
Roughly 32% of Garden View's staff have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CMS. Back in April, state inspectors visited Garden View in response to nine complaints, eight of which were substantiated. Shenandoah Properties, a limited liability company based in Jackson, Mississippi, owns the facility.