(Shenandoah) -- An Essex native has officially joined the Shenandoah Police Department's ranks.
Shenandoah's City Council earlier this week congratulated Shane Franks on his recent graduation from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Franks was among those graduating from academy in ceremonies on August 20th. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt--himself a former law enforcement officer--noted Franks comes from a family with a law enforcement background.
"His dad was my deputy," said Hunt. "When I came over in 1980 to chief of police (in Shenandoah), he took my place as sheriff (of Fremont County). That was a day or two ago."
Council members officially approved Franks hiring a year ago this month.