(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah city officials would like to have more input on the possible location of a new Page County jail.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing county jail study and possible locations with Shenandoah city officials. The county jail committee has previously considered the county farm south of Clarinda, along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda, and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute -- however, no formal decisions have been made. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed disappointment in how little his city has been included in those discussions. He also questioned why a more centralized location wasn't being more seriously considered.
"From my prior life doing emergency management with FEMA with hundreds of counties across the country, I can't count the number of centralized sheriff's office and jails I've been in in order to provide centralized services everywhere," said Lyman. "From a management perspective, the city of Shenandoah for years and years has been responsible for transporting all of our arrests to the Page County jail. We figured up the math and we spend at least $40,000 a year in transporting to (the) Page County (jail)."
Lyman says if the jail would be moved even further than it is now from Shenandoah, cuts to other city-funded areas would likely be needed to increase the city's fuel budget for transporting prisoners.
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he has been interested in finding a more central location but has also received guidance from those in law enforcement that the jail is often best served in the county seat.
"The expenses once the prisoners get there of getting them to the courts or getting to the hospital, pharmacy trips, dentists, or eye doctor," said Armstrong. "Because, I don't think most people realize how many times those prisoners get serviced."
Lyman pointed out that arraignments and doctor's appointments are more open to virtual options than ever and noted the possibility of housing medical personnel at the new facility should the county move towards shared emergency services. However, Armstrong added finding a decently priced and flat plot of land for a jail between Clarinda and Shenandoah has been hard to come by -- citing at least one experience.
"I had one person that talked to me about a piece of property probably 60% this way, but he didn't know if he wanted to donate it or not, and I think it was his mother or step-mother's farm," he said. "And with farm prices right now and everybody's wanting $25,000 an acre, they're not willing to give that up for a jail because they don't want to upset their neighbors and have a jail in the neighborhood."
He added the land between Highway 2 and the county landfill would be a significant dirt-moving job to level out the property. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says they would likely need at least five acres of land for the facility.
However, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen added they simply want a seat at the table in the discussions.
"We appreciate what you're doing and we're not trying to stir up anything -- we just want a place at the table in these discussions," said McQueen. "Because we have to represent our people in Shenandoah and the people our police department represents in Essex. So, we would like to have some kind of input on this of how this goes. I appreciate your guy's time and letting us come over because we just felt it was a good time to get in on the conversation."
The board also discussed the possibility of a shared law enforcement agency throughout the county. However, Lyman says it would only make sense for Shenandoah if a more centralized location were introduced.
Supervisor Chuck Morris strongly encouraged Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who has been the board's liaison on the jail committee, and Greg Wilde with Samuels Group to involve Shenandoah officials in any future meetings regarding the jail project.