(Shenandoah) -- Like everything else, COVID-19 is impacting Halloween traditions in KMAland.
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman recently met with Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman regarding her agency's recommendations for trick-or-treating. While saying it's okay for children to seek out goodies on Halloween night, Lyman says they should take certain precautions.
"If you're sick, or have been in contact with someone who is sick," said Lyman, "please stay home and away from others. They're encouraging folks to wear masks that cover both your mouth and your nose--even under your Halloween mask. Trick or treat with people from your immediate household. Maintain a six-foot separation from those not in your household. Carry hand sanitizer--use that often."
Lyman also recommends limiting the number of houses children visit, and for children to stay as far away from people handing out treats as possible. Residents should hand out treats themselves, rather than having trick-or-treaters reach into a bowl. Lyman adds Shenandoah's annual "Moonlight Madness" event carries coronavirus-related changes this year. The event begins October 28th at 4:30 p.m. at First National Bank.
"They are asking people to wear masks, and social distance," he said. "They will be handing out packaged hot dogs--foil-wrapped hot dogs like at a ballgame--to help with that social distance. But, I think it's important for folks that we still have an event for everyone to get dressed up for, and participate in something more normal."
Like Erdman, Lyman says the city recommends not holding large Halloween parties this year, due to the risk of community spread with the virus.